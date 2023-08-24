Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas Condo Still on the Market as Rapper Won’t Lower the Price: Source (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas Condo Still on the Market as Rapper Won’t Lower the Price: Source (Exclusive)

'They haven't dropped the price from $3.5 million. It has been on the market for 358 days,' an insider exclusively tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestAraya Doheny/Getty Images; Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Calabasas home that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared has yet to find a new owner.

A source exclusively tells The Messenger that the California listing has been extended, meaning the real estate agent will have it for an additional three months.

"They haven't dropped the price from $3.5 million," adds the insider. "It has been on the market for 358 days."

Back in April, the property was transferred from Kardashian's trust into West's, making him the "sole owner," the source notes, while adding that he has since refused to lower the price.

The modern, minimalistic condo was initially listed in 2019 before Kardashian put it back on the market last September.

Per the listing via Compass, the estate was built in 2017 and spans 2,260 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Designed by Vincent Van Duysen, it touts European oak floors, custom plaster walls, lavish light fixtures and a semi-private elevator. The bathrooms have undergone a full makeover and include waterproof plaster.

The ordeal comes more than two years after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Read More

The Messenger has reached out to both parties for comment.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.