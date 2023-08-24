Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas Condo Still on the Market as Rapper Won’t Lower the Price: Source (Exclusive)

The Calabasas home that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared has yet to find a new owner.

A source exclusively tells The Messenger that the California listing has been extended, meaning the real estate agent will have it for an additional three months.

"They haven't dropped the price from $3.5 million," adds the insider. "It has been on the market for 358 days."

Back in April, the property was transferred from Kardashian's trust into West's, making him the "sole owner," the source notes, while adding that he has since refused to lower the price.

The modern, minimalistic condo was initially listed in 2019 before Kardashian put it back on the market last September.

Per the listing via Compass, the estate was built in 2017 and spans 2,260 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Designed by Vincent Van Duysen, it touts European oak floors, custom plaster walls, lavish light fixtures and a semi-private elevator. The bathrooms have undergone a full makeover and include waterproof plaster.

The ordeal comes more than two years after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

The Messenger has reached out to both parties for comment.