Kim Kardashian in Negotiations to Buy Back Stake in Beauty Business From Coty: Report

Kim Kardashian is in negotiations to reacquire a minority stake in SKKN BY KIM, the beauty business she spun off to beauty company Coty, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Kardashian’s company, known as KKW Holdings, had a $1 billion value when it was purchased by Coty in 2020. According to the report, the sale price has yet to be settled and the negotiations could fall apart before an agreement is reached.

SKKN’s product line includes a collection of nine skincare products, including cleansers, toner and eye cream, with prices ranging from approximately $43 to about $95. The line debuted last year.

According to the report, Kardashian’s goal with the buyback plan is to expand SKKN’s beauty line.

Aside from her TV offerings with The Kardashians and earlier reality TV hit Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star has shown her business acumen with her clothing and undergarment business Skims, which in 2022 was valued at $3.2 billion.

She also launched SKKY Partners last summer with Carlyle’s Jay Sammons, with an aim to focus on investing and starting other media and consumer businesses.

Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner is also in business with Coty, which spent $600 million for a controlling stake in Kylie Cosmetics. That company launched in 2105 with the popular Kylie Lip Kits.