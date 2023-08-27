Kim Kardashian Hangs Out With Meghan Markle’s Mom at This Is About Humanity Charity Event - The Messenger
Kim Kardashian Hangs Out With Meghan Markle’s Mom at This Is About Humanity Charity Event

Markle and husband Prince Harry didn’t make the event, hosted by Henry Winkler and his daughter Zoe Winkler Reinis

Craig Rosen
Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner got closer to royalty on Saturday night.

The reality TV stars hung out with Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, at This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual gala in Los Angeles. The charity raises awareness of, as well as aids, families separated at the border.

Markle herself and husband Prince Harry didn’t make the event, which was hosted by Henry Winkler and his daughter, Zoe Winkler Reinis, who helped start the charity organization in 2018.

Other celebrities at the event included Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, and Eva Longoria.

In photos snapped at the event, Kardashian is sporting a sleek black dress with a leather corset, lots of gold jewelry around her neck and she showed off a new hairstyle: a fringe of bangs.

Kardashian’s appearance at the charitable gala follows recent criticism from Megyn Kelly. The former Fox News host recently took aim at the reality star, and her $4 billion shapewear brand Skims, on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

On the podcast released Tuesday, Kelly said that Kardashian’s “billion-dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better.”

Read More

Kelly added, “That’s her contribution to the world.”

