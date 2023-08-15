Kim Kardashian’s Season Premiere Episode of ‘American Horror Story’ Set for Sept. 20 - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Kim Kardashian’s Season Premiere Episode of ‘American Horror Story’ Set for Sept. 20

'American Horror Story: Delicate' stars newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, as well as longtime 'AHS' cast member Emma Roberts

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyRich Fury/VF22/Getty Images

The 12th installment of FX’s American Horror Story has an official premiere date: Sep. 20, 2023.

American Horror Story: Delicate, which stars newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, as well as longtime AHS cast member Emma Roberts, is the first season of AHS to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

The book tells the story of fictional actress Anna Alcott as she tries to conceive a child through IVF. After many failed attempts, she finally believes she's pregnant — but suffers a miscarriage shortly after. Or rather, that's what her doctor tells her, only for her to feel the baby still moving inside her.

AHS showrunner Murphy previously said that he wrote Kardashian's scripted TV debut character specifically for her.

Kim Kardashian 'American Horror Story'
Kim Kardashian ‘American Horror Story’FX

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said of Kardashian, who will play Siobhan Walsh. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

According to Valentine's book, Kardashian's character is described as a "'90s 'it' girl" who "oozes cool," a veteran actor who is "tiny and casually stunning, with waist-length tangled black hair and huge dark eyes."

The newest trailer released for the hit horror series, which was released last month, shows mysterious, white-haired figures dancing around a cradle, an egg falling from a nest and cells moving under a microscope — reminiscent of Rosemary's Baby.

American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu.

