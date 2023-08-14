Drake brought his It's All A Blur tour to Los Angeles last night, to a packed audience that included media moguls Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Reggaeton star Bad Bunny.
Kardashian, whose voice is heard on Drake's song "Search & Rescue," sang along to her part of the song as the rapper performed it.
"I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy," she can be heard contributing, in videos spreading across the internet.
Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) danced next to Kardashian, enjoying playful PDA as Drake performed. Rumors have been swirling about the two dating for months, and this public outing seems to confirm them. Kardashian herself took several photos of the two together.
Drake also invited Bad Bunny on stage, and announced a new collaboration will be released soon on his upcoming album.
"I want to tell y'all something 'cause y'all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album," he told the crowd.
The two musicians previously recorded their hit song "MIA" together back in 2017, when Bad Bunny was just gaining international attention.
