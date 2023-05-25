Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Ye’s 2022 Posts: ‘I Just Want to Lose It Once’

Even Kim Kardashian has tough moments. In the Season 3 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder had an emotional moment about ex-husband Kanye West's — otherwise known as Ye — 2022 social media spree, in which he accused mom Kris Jenner of forcing Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, to appear in "Playboy and sex tapes."

He also also posted a series of private texts from Kardashian, including one that Jenner had sent her, which read, "Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old, and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

During a conversation with Kris in the episode, Kardashian admitted that she'd spent the previous morning having an anxiety attack.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment," she said. "I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape, and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."

Kardashian then begins to get emotional when discussing her sex tape with Ray J, which was released in 2007. She and her family have always denied involvement in its release, suing Vivid Entertainment that same year and coming to a private settlement.

"All of his shenanigans — I don't even know what the f--k to call it —," Kardashian said in the episode.

"Rhetoric?" Jenner interrupted.

" — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be," she said. "And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day, my kids will appreciate that."

Kardashian recalled she and her kids singing along to her ex-husband's music in the car despite "dying" inside, saying that when they're older, she'll answer "whatever they want me to." Kardashian and West share four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"For once, can everything just get their s--t together around me, so I can f--king lose it? Just once?" she said through tears. "I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can't. I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s--t together."

"I don't want to be a part of this narrative, and when is this ever going to end? " she continued. "It never will, and I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life."

In a series of confessionals, the media mogul also revealed new details about her and Ye's current relationship. She noted that the rapper asked for approval over how he's discussed in The Kardashians, which she found ironic considering he's never given her the same rights.

Elsewhere in the episode, sister Khloe Kardashian grappled with a new baby and skin cancer on her face, while Kourtney Kardashian reflected on IVF and her relationships with her sisters.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.