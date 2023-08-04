Kim Kardashian Advocates for Jailed Brother of Rapper Master P

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the brother of rapper Master P, Corey Miller. Miller has been in jail since 2002 on a life sentence for second-degree murder over the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. Miller was officially convicted in August 2009.

In a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, the SKIMS founder said she's convinced Miller, whose stage name is C-Murder, is innocent and deserves a new trial.

Noting that she's "been working on" his case for "years," Kardashian wrote: "Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness warrants."

She shared that the witnesses have recanted their testimony, and now "There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot."

She called out local authorities who oversaw the case and wrote, "Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller. The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003."

Four months before his second trial was scheduled to begin in 2009, Miller's lawyer tried to pull out of the case "and complained he had not been paid in years."

"The new judge refused to allow counsel to withdraw, and Mr. Miller stood trial for a second time with an attorney who made no effort to call favorable witnesses to testify," she wrote. "The State’s case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury."

She took issue with the jury's ruling, stating that the panel "recognized obvious issues" with the prosecution's case and even deliberated for more than a day over whether Miller was innocent.

"After being sequestered overnight, the jury attempted to return a 10-2 verdict, with one juror stating she was only voting guilty "under duress." The court returned the jury to deliberations and the juror changed her vote from "guilty under duress" to "guilty."

The juror then talked to a local newspaper the following day and shared "she did not believe the State proved Mr. Miller was guilty, but voted guilty to end deliberations," Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Master P Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Prince Williams/WireImage

"Mr. Miller was convicted by a 10-2 verdict, which the Supreme Court has since held violates the Sixth Amendment right to a trial by jury, while not applying retroactively," she continued.

Pointing to a new law in Louisiana "that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence," Kardashian said Miller has sufficiently "raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing."

She reiterated, "In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas."

She asked fans who agree to share her statement.

Concluded Kardashian: "While I strongly believe in Corey's innocence, my heart goes out to the victims- and I pray for their healing and the closure that they deserve."

Miller's official Instagram account reposted Kardashian's statement and thanked the star for her efforts.

"It’s been a fight, and long journey for Justice. Thank you @kimkardashian 🙏🏾 and EVERYONE involved over the years (praying, advocating and believing) in my innocence."