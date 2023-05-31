Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones with ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo

Samantha Jones is making a comeback!

Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic role in the Season 2 finale of Max's revival of HBO's Sex and the City, ...And Just like That, The Messenger has confirmed.

According to Variety, Cattrall — who initially portrayed Jones in the original series for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 — will only appear in one episode of AJLT. She filmed her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series or the showrunner, the outlet reported.

For her scene, Cattrall — whose character moved to London in the show — will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, according to Variety.

A source also told The Post that crew members and staff were "definitely shocked, very intrigued on how they're gonna write this in — and very excited. She said she'd never do it! She said she'd never come back!"

392326 28: Left to right, actresses Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis pose for a portrait in an undated photo on the set of the HBO series "Sex and the City." (Photo Courtesy of HBO/Getty Images)

"The fact that they're keeping it very hush-hush says that there's some implication that she might be coming back — not this season, but it's definitely a cliffhanger that's gonna get people to come back for Season 3," another insider told The Post of the shocking cameo.

In 2016, Cattrall — who wasn't approached to reprise her role in the spinoff in 2021 — revealed that she would no longer portray Samantha.

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film," Cattrall told Variety in 2022. "That didn't happen."

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Cattrall, but has not yet heard back.

The second season of ...And Just Like That will premiere on June 22 on Max.