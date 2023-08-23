Kim Cattrall Responds to Selena Gomez’s Epic Homage to Samantha Jones: ‘I Approve This Message’  - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Kim Cattrall Responds to Selena Gomez’s Epic Homage to Samantha Jones: ‘I Approve This Message’ 

Gomez's 'Sex and the City' lip sync earned a thumbs up from Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and subsequent films

Thea Glassman
Kim Cattrall, Selena GomezJamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has gotten a stamp of approval from the legendary Manhattanite and PR guru herself, Samantha Jones. The singer took to TikTok on Tuesday to announce that her new song "Single Soon" will be dropping on Friday, while lip syncing a line of dialogue from Sex and the City.

In one iconic moment from the series, a married man calls Samantha — played by Kim Cattrall — to tell her that he left his wife for her, to which she responds, "Who is this?" Gomez re-created that exact moment below:

View post on TikTok

Gomez's lip sync earned a thumbs up from Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original HBO show and subsequent films. The actress re-shared the video on Twitter, writing, "I approve this message…💋."

The timing of Gomez's post couldn't be better: Cattrall will be reprising her role in Sex and the City's reboot And Just Like That, if only for a brief moment. The actress has been noticeably absent from the show, with her disappearance being explained as a rift between herself and Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw.

Her return was announced by in May. Cattrall's Samantha — who moved to London in the show — will have a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie.

“It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' And I went, 'Hmm…,'” Cattrall said while appearing on The View last month. "Let me get creative and one of those things was to get [costume designer] Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did."

