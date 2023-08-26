Kim Cattrall Improvised This ‘And Just Like That…’ Move

Spoiler alert: This article contains details about the season 2 finale of And Just Like That... , "The Last Supper Part Two: Entreé."

Just about everyone has heard about Kim Cattrall’s cameo in the second season finale of And Just Like That…

What you might not know is that Cattrall improvised her final kiss off. That’s what the creator of the show recently revealed.

In the finale, Samantha Jones, played by Cattrall, is now residing in London. She makes her cameo by calling her friend Carrie Bradshaw, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, to say she’s sorry she can’t make it to the last big blowout at her apartment and pay her final respects to the building.

Cattrall’s character says over the phone, “You f---ing fabulous, fabulous flat.”

After the phone conversation concludes, Samantha hangs up and then kisses the phone. The bit was completely ad-libbed and was not directed in the script, according to writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King.

During an episode of the And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast, King spoke about the scene.

"Then the phone call's over and something amazing happens after they say goodbye, which is Samantha kisses the phone," King revealed, confirming it was not in the script. “It’s just totally a moment of an actor playing the moment and it’s really nice.”

News of Cattrall's appearance first leaked in May, with fans thrilled about the return of the fan favorite character, who hasn't appeared in the reboot. At the time, Variety reported that she recorded her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with Parker or co-stars Kristin Davis or Cynthia Nixon, as well as showrunner King.

Cattrall has famously feuded with both Parker and King, especially after deciding not to return for a third Sex and the City film when she saw the direction Samantha's character would go in. (The plotline reportedly involved Miranda's teenage son, Brady, sending the PR mogul nudes.)

In 2017, Cattrall said Parker "could have been nicer" about her decision not to return for Sex and the City 3 and noted that she'd "never been friends" with her co-stars; in 2022, she doubled down on these comments, saying, "I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."

So perhaps Cattrall’s ad-libbed phone kiss was not meant as a show of affection. Maybe it was a kiss off.

The cameo comes on the heels of the news that And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season by Max, with King adding that the team is "thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe, telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors."

Seasons 1 and 2 of And Just Like That... are now streaming on Max.