‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ — What To Know About the Book That Inspired Scorsese’s Latest Film

An adaptation of David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI is set to release this October, with award-winning director Martin Scorsese at the helm. Want to learn more about the story before it hits the theaters in the next few months? Here's what we know so far:

What's the book about?

Published in 2017, Killers of the Flower Moon is a nonfiction historical thriller that explores one of the darkest chapters of American history.



In 1920s Oklahoma, the Osage Indian Nation became the wealthiest group of people per capita in the world because of the massive amounts of oil discovered beneath their land. As they began to amass vast fortunes, members of the community were killed off one by one, reaching a death toll of 24 Osage people. Eventually, an FBI team, led by former Texas Ranger Tom White, stepped in and uncovered a web of corruption and deceit reaching the highest levels of government.



In a meticulous construction, author David Grann pieces together historical records, interviews, and testimonies to shed light on the shocking truth behind these killings.

How popular was it before the adaptation was announced?

Killers of the Flower Moon won the Anthony Award for Best Critical/NonFiction Work (2018) and the Edgar Award for Best Fact Crime (2018). It was also a nominee for a slew of other prestigious awards, including the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Nonfiction (2017), the National Book Award for Nonfiction (2017), and a Choice Award for Best History & Biography on Goodreads, where you can find over 198,000 individual reviews and a 4.11 rating (which is pretty darn good for those of you who are non-Goodreads users).

Who is David Grann?

Getty Images

David Grann is a 56-year-old author and journalist. He began his career covering politics in Washington and has since become an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine with six books under his belt — three of which have become New York Times bestsellers.

His latest nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, was published in April of this year and chronicles the conflicting accounts of a British naval crew who make their way home after becoming stranded off the coast of Patagonia. Apple Original Films has already snatched up the rights to the book, and Scorsese has committed to directing the film.

What does the author think of the adaptation?

Grann seems to be pleased. "I was... just really impressed by how they managed to bring these historical figures to life and capture the hidden truths about the story," he said. "What I was struck by from Scorsese to the actors was the level of commitment and how much research they did to understand the parts and understand the history."



We hope so, given that the film was initially supposed to be released in 2022 and is three-and-a-half hours long. Scorsese also reportedly brought in members of the Osage Nation to share their stories on set, allowing for collaboration between the storytellers and their real life muses.

Who is in the film adaptation?

The trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon was released last week and recently premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film features a star-studded cast with acting powerhouses such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons. Several consummate Indigenous actors have also signed on to the film, including Cara Jade Myers, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Where can I find the book?

You can purchase Killers of the Flower Moon through Penguin Random House, Barnes and Noble, or Amazon. If you have the patience, you can also check your local library or an independent bookstore.