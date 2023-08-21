Children in Philadelphia enjoyed their own, family-friendly version of Coachella. Friday's Kidchella at Smith Memorial Playground served as a final hoorah for local kids and their families before heading back to school. This year's event marked the third installment after Kidchella was launched in 2014.

Families experienced concerts from well-known children's music artists like City Love and Jams for Junior Jawns. Musical chairs and an interactive story time were just some of the moments children enjoyed. Vendors also offered fun activities to help participants create memories ahead of the school year.

"It's super important, I mean Smith functions as a safe, free place for kids to come every day. We try to make the event as accessible as possible by keeping the prices low," Danielle Smith, development officer for Smith Memorial Playground, told Philadelphia's ABC6.

Attendee Cynthia Allen added, "This is wonderful, so nice. We've been to Smith playground before, just individual, but this is nice the kids are having a ball."

Amanda Burns, who resides in the Fairmont neighborhood where the event was hosted, said her daughter also enjoyed the festivities.

"She's off doing arts and crafts right now because that is her love language, but it's fun for us as an end-of-the-summer kind of thing," she said.

West Philadelphia's Zero Jones also benefitted from the event.

"I get to promote the new preschool that we're starting," Jones shared. "Philly is such an amazing community as a whole, right, and I think one of the best things about Smith is that it serves such a wide community."

The Messenger reached out to Smith Memorial Playground for comment.