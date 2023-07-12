Kid Rock’s Boycott Against Bud Light Doesn’t Apply to His Nashville Bar

Kid Rock's Nashville bar is still selling Bud Light after the rocker called for a boycott over the beer giant's ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse has Bud Light and Bud Light Lime on its online menu. CNN also stopped by the bar in person and discovered Bud Light was still available. The outlet noted in a report published on Tuesday that it was not clear if the bar lifted the boycott, or if it never took place to begin with.
The Messenger reached out to a representative for Kid Rock for comment. Calls to the musician's restaurant were unsuccessful.
On April 1, Mulvaney posted a paid partnership with Bud Light on her Instagram. Soon thereafter, multiple conservative organizations and outlets called for a boycott of the brand for its collaboration.
Days later, Kid Rock shared an Instagram video of himself shooting cases of Bud Light.
"Let me say something to all you and be as clear and concise as possible," he said before firing the rounds, later adding, "F--- Bud Light, f--- Anheuser-Busch."
Garth Brooks, whose upcoming bar, Friends in Low Places, is just a few feet away from Kid Rock's in the South Broadway District, previously made it clear he would be selling Bud Light.
"Diversity, inclusiveness, that's me. That's always been me," he said via his show Inside Studio G last month. "I get it. Everyone's got their opinions, but inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer, and the answer to the problems that are coming."
