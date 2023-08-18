Kid Rock was apparently spotted drinking a can of Bud Light while out in Nashville on Thursday night.

While that act may seem innocent enough, the sighting comes after the rocker previously shared a video of himself destroying cases of the popular beer brand after transgender influencer Dylan Mulaney partnered with Bud Light for a promotion.

The photos were posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a concertgoer who was in attendance at the Colt Ford show along with Kid Rock.

The "Cowboy" singer went viral on social media in April after he uploaded a video of himself in which he shot at multiple cases of Bud Light with what appears to be an automatic rifle. After firing multiple rounds, Kid Rock said to the camera, "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch! Have a terrific day."

Meanwhile, Mulvaney was met with unnecessary backlash after she promoted a paid partnership with the brand on her Instagram earlier this year.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I've been scared to leave my house," she said in part in a video in June. "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all. Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want."

Mulvaney added, "You might thinking, 'Dylan, why bring it up now?' I'm bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago, but I didn't. I was scared, and I was scared of more backlash. I felt personally guilty for what transpired."

Anheuser-Busch later told The Messenger in a statement: "As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."