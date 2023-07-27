A sudden tragedy didn't change the circumstances between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. In the Season 3 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, viewers watched as the Good American co-founder, along with sister Kim and mother Kris, came together to support Thompson in the wake of his mother's death. Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, suddenly passed away in January 2023 at 53 years old due to a heart attack.

After the family returned from Canada to attend Andrea's funeral, Khloé revealed that another hardship had struck Tristan: During renovations to his home, his roof caved in due to inclement weather, so Tristan and little brother Amari moved in with Khloé. When Andrea died, the family relocated Amari, 16, to California so he could live with Tristan; the teenager suffers from epilepsy and is "severely disabled," according to Khloé.

But Khloé, who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months, with Thompson, said this hasn't affected their romantic relationship.

"Tristan and I are not back together," she clarified. "I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love, love, love Andrea, and I love Tristan and I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids. I've lost my dad, and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still I can't wrap my head around losing my mom. I know how close Tristan and his mom are, and it's just heartbreaking, and then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well — it's a lot."

In a conversation with Khloé and Kris, sister Kim said she found it ironic that Khloé had been set on setting boundaries with Tristan in 2023, only to have these tragedies happen.

"My number one slogan I always use: You wanna make God laugh, tell him your plans," Khloé replied. "God does have a plan, and God doesn't want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?"

During the episode, Khloé said she first heard the news of Andrea's passing from Tristan, who called her "screaming."

"I didn't really understand what he was saying," she recalled. "He was just screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that, 'She's gone.' I had no idea who he was talking about."

The mother of two added that she was "really close" with Andrea, saying the two spoke "every single day."

After the family heard of her passing, Kim gathered everyone together on her private plane to fly to Toronto — Tristan included. While there, the family helped plan the funeral, clean Andrea's apartment and prep everything necessary to bring Amari back to California. Khloé clarified that Tristan will be moving out of her home once the repairs are finished on his home.

Elsewhere in the episode, the family celebrated Christmas 2022, and sister Kylie Jenner opened up about regretting her previous breast augmentation and the reasons for changing her son's name.

The Kardashians Season 3 is now streaming in full on Hulu.