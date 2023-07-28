Khloé Kardashian Marks Son Tatum’s 1st Birthday with Rare Photos and Touching Tribute - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Khloé Kardashian Marks Son Tatum’s 1st Birthday with Rare Photos and Touching Tribute

'Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you,' the mother of two shared

Published |Updated
Olivia Jakiel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Khloe Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian has been a boy mom for a year now. 

The Kardashians star celebrated her son Tatum's first birthday on Friday with a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son," she wrote.

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers," the Good American co-founder continued.

Read More
Khloé Kardashian with son Tataum.
Khloé Kardashian with son Tatum.Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian added, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob [Rob Kardashian] and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."

Along with her sweet words about her son, Kardashian shared a carousel of rare photos of the tiny tot, including a few selfies of the pair, a couple snaps with big sister True, 5, and one with cousins North West, 10, and Penelope Disick, 11. 

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian celebrated her nephew in a post of her own, writing, "My baby Tatum Happy 1st Birthday! OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time. I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are! You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to her youngest grandchild, writing in part, "You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!! Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I've ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs… I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it."

The reality personality and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed baby Tatum via surrogate in July last year; however, they chose not to share his name until the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May. They are also parents to daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.