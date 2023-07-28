Khloé Kardashian has been a boy mom for a year now.

The Kardashians star celebrated her son Tatum's first birthday on Friday with a lengthy tribute posted to Instagram.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son," she wrote.

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers," the Good American co-founder continued.

Khloé Kardashian with son Tatum. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian added, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob [Rob Kardashian] and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."

Along with her sweet words about her son, Kardashian shared a carousel of rare photos of the tiny tot, including a few selfies of the pair, a couple snaps with big sister True, 5, and one with cousins North West, 10, and Penelope Disick, 11.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian celebrated her nephew in a post of her own, writing, "My baby Tatum Happy 1st Birthday! OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time. I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are! You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to her youngest grandchild, writing in part, "You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!! Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I've ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs… I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it."

The reality personality and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed baby Tatum via surrogate in July last year; however, they chose not to share his name until the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May. They are also parents to daughter True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.