Khloé Kardashian Slams ‘Sexist’ Rumors of ‘Kardashian Curse’

Khloé Kardashian isn't here for conspiracy theories.

In the newest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American founder hit back at rumors that the famous family somehow "curses" the men they date.

During a dinner with sister Kim and Scott Disick, Khloé showed them a controversial TikTok which alleged that a distant Kardashian relative had "sacrificed her soul" to four witches in Armenia in exchange for the women in her bloodline to have eternal fame. Disick compared it to the "Kardashian Curse" — a popular Internet conspiracy which theorizes that all men the sisters date are doomed to a life of failure.

After Kim joked that she should "never date," Khloé got serious.

"Let me tell you something, and this is where it's f--ked up," she said about the so-called Kardashian curse. "It's super sexist. Why can society blame us girls, but they would never blame men?"

Khloé went on to quip that, according to this theory, she must have, "made someone a drug addict," and "made someone cheat," referring to ex-partners Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Disick — who famously dated her sister Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 — agreed, telling the two, "It's the guy's mistake."

Kim then chimed in, saying she wished "some of the guys would come to our defense." Scott immediately jumped in, saying, "I will. I'll say it right now. I'm the one who made mistakes."

"Hey everybody, I'm pretty sure you watched every other season when we started the show," Disick said to the camera, referring to the family's old E! show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "And I f--ked up a lot."

Khloé then admitted that Odom — whom she married 2009 and filed for divorce from in 2013 — has always stuck up for the family, and Kim agreed.

"I have a few thank yous I'd like to say," Kim said into the camera. "Thank you, Lamar. Thank you for always coming to our defense. Thank you for keeping it real. Who else?"

Khloé then joked, "Do you want the real list, or the TV list?"

Speaking of exes, Kim brought up Khloé's ex-boyfriend Thompson — whom she dated on and off from 2016 until 2021 — later in the dinner, telling Khloé that the Lakers forward is purchasing a home in Hidden Hills, a sale which was reportedly finalized in March 2023. But just because the two were becoming physically closer meant Khloé was interested in a reconciliation.

"No chances [for Thompson]," she said. "I'm totally fine with him. I don't have any issues. I really don't. I just don't have the energy."

In a subsequent confessional, Khloé admitted that she's "forgiven" Thompson for cheating on her.

"Doesn't mean I forget what he's done," she said. "But I forgive Tristan for me. 'Cause I gotta let that sh-- go. I need to for myself. I can't move on with my life if I'm holding onto this bullsh--."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé throws her niece Dream Kardashian a sixth birthday party, and the family records a Christmas album. Khloé and Kim also slam even more rumors about themselves, brushing off accusations that The Kardashians Season 2 had digitally altered their tears and fingertips.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.