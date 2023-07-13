Khloé Kardashian Slams Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna Narrative: ‘Please Stop Pinning Us Against One Another’

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of the chatter surrounding her family's relationship with Blac Chyna.

During Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, viewers watched Chyna (born Angela White) and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream experience an unforgettable birthday party.

While the event was a success — thanks in large part to Khloé's planning skills — Dream's mother was nowhere to be found at the festivities.

After the episode began streaming, Khloé decided to speak out on social media.

"Life is challenging enough," she wrote on Instagram Stories Thursday. "I hate how something so sweet as Dream's 6th birthday is getting twisted. Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life."

Khloé Kardashian shares a message to her Instagram followers after an episode of 'The Kardashians.' Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

And while some may speculate that the Kardashians aren't cool with Dream's mom — especially after Chyna filed an ultimately unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians in 2017 — Khloé said that's just not the case.

"I'm sure the narrative of 'The Kardashians VS Chyna' is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore," she said. "We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter."

"Please stop pinning us against one another," Khloé added. "Life is hard enough. Let's try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day."

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé also said she feels like "a third parent" to Dream, before explaining "how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever."

In her latest social media post, Khloé expanded on what she meant by her comments.

"I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child," she said. "Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That's what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.