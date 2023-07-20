Khloé Kardashian Says She Had the ‘Most Confidence’ When She Was Heavier, but ‘Society Gave Me Insecurities’

Khloé Kardashian got candid about her history with body image and how she's learned to "do things for yourself."

The revelation came about during Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, when Khloé and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner discussed the role they all play in setting society's beauty standards.

"I just feel like we have huge influence, and what are we doing with our power?" Kylie pondered. "I think I just see so many young girls on the Internet now fully editing. I went through that stage, too. I feel like I’m in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you."

Khloé agreed, saying, "That's how I accumulated all of mine."

"I had the most confidence," she continued. "I was chubby and in a skin-tight bodycon dress, and you couldn’t tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities."

In a confessional, Khloé said she was "torn apart" the minute she started appearing on television, admitting, "I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore it’s not good enough."

The pressure motivated Khloé to start finding ways to alter her experience.

"When I started changing my look," she explained, "you get better makeup, you do fillers, you do whatever. I had a nose job."

However, it just led to more frustration — but ultimately some clarity, too.

"There’s still people constantly bullying you," Khloé said. "So, which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me [now]. You have to do things for yourself."

(Courtesy of Hulu) Hulu

Kourtney attempted to refute some of Khloé's assertions, saying, "I look back and you weren't chubby," which prompted Khloé to bring up some old photos of herself on her phone.

"It's like I'm wearing a fat suit," Khloé said while scrolling through the snaps.

Still, Khloé acknowledged that she and her sisters are always learning, even in the face of public scrutiny.

"We’re still growing up in front of the camera," she said in a confessional. "Regardless of how old we are, we’re still growing and evolving and it’s just unfair to have so much pressure put on people. I think we’re all just trying to do the best we can."



