Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Melanoma Scare That Was ‘Way More Serious’ Than Anybody Knew

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her recent cancer scare – and how fortunate she feels to be alive.

On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star explained why she was forced to go under the knife after finding an irregularity on her face.

"I had to have the surgery where they removed the tumor from my face," Kardashian said in a confessional. "I had this tiny, little dot on my face and they had to open up my cheek."

While sporting a big bandage on the left side of her face, Kardashian told friend Malika Haqq that, once in surgery, doctors found "a lot more than what they thought had to be removed."

"I just know I woke up and I had this huge bandage on my face and I couldn’t really move my mouth because I had stitches on the inside of my mouth, too," Kardashian revealed. "This was way more serious than I either understood or I anticipated it to be."

While still waiting for her results, Kardashian told Haqq, "They don’t know if it’s pre-cancerous or if it already went to cancer. Melanoma is deadly. It’s a lot."

Kardashian even showed a photo to an emotional Haqq of what her face looked like immediately after surgery all stitched up, telling her friend, "It's a lot more than I thought was happening."

"I’m definitely anxious about everything and now you just have to wait," Kardashian continued. "When you’re waiting on results is when your mind can go to different places. You start thinking, ‘OK, what if the cancer did spread?’ You start thinking these crazy things. I just had another baby. You just spiral into darkness."

Later, in a scene with her mother Kris Jenner, Kardashian revealed the positive update she had received about her prognosis.

"[The doctor] said it could have spread at any minute," she said. "He was like, ‘It’s crazy.’ That’s why they rushed me to do it."

Kardashian first opened up about her surgery in October, when she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she was in the clear.

"My doctor got the pathology report back and we got the entire tumor," she said about the ordeal. "All my margins are clear. I’m so relieved. So happy. All I have is a scar that I’ll figure out later."

Furthermore, Kardashian acknowledged that not everybody has such good fortune, saying, "So many people aren’t as lucky and I feel really fortunate and really blessed."

According to the American Cancer Society, about 7,990 people are expected to die of melanoma in 2023 alone.

"Khloé is such a love and the heart of the family," Jenner said about her daughter in confessional. "I’ve never prayed so hard in my life. It’s sometimes not easy. I’m just happy it’s over. She got very, very lucky."



New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.