Khloé Kardashian ‘Has Moved on’ From Jordyn Woods Drama With Tristan Thompson, Says Source (Exclusive)

The Good American co-founder had cut Woods out of her life after the model was photographed kissing Kardashian's then-boyfriend in February 2019

Olivia Jakiel
Khole Kardashian, Jordyn WoodsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian "has completely forgiven" Jordyn Woods more than four years after the model was photographed kissing the Good American co-founder's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, a source tells The Messenger. 

Noting that the Kardashians star has "moved on" from the situation involving sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend, the insider continues: "Khloé reached out to Jordyn a few years after the scandal and cleared the air with her. She doesn't want any bad blood with her and is completely over what happened four years ago. Khloé knows she has been through worse situations with Tristan and didn't feel the need to harbor anger with Jordyn." 

Over the weekend, Jenner and Woods were spotted grabbing dinner at Sushi Park with friends in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The outing appeared to mark the first time the friends reunited publicly since the scandal.

The source adds: "Khloé is really in her healing era and doesn't mind that Jordyn and Kylie are continuing their friendship."

Reps for Kardashian and Woods did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment. 

Woods had a falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family after she was photographed in February 2019 kissing Thompson, who had been in an on-off relationship with the former Cocktails With Khloé host since 2016 and had previously cheated on her.

Woods, who had been living with Jenner at the time, moved out shortly after the scandal broke. The following month, she addressed the situation during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to give her side of the story and take responsibility for her actions. 

The aftermath of the fiasco was later featured during a Season 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June that same year. 

