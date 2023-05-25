The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Baby Boy’s Name: Introducing Tatum

    More than eight months after welcoming her baby boy, 'The Kardashians' star revealed the name of her second baby.

    Mike Vulpo and Olivia Jakiel
    Hulu

    Khloé Kardashian has shared the name of her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy more than eight months after his August 2022 arrival.

    During a confessional on the Kardashians Season 3 premiere Wednesday, the reality personality finally announced that she and Thompson named her little one Tatum. "Naming a human is really hard," she added.

    For the past few months, Kardashian has been keeping fans on their toes about what she chose to name her son. 

    But while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, the Good American co-founder confirmed the baby's name starts with a "T."

    Read More

    "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained to host Jennifer Hudson. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named.”

    As for why she kept it private for so long, Kardashian said she wanted to wait for her family's Hulu series to share the news.

    "I've been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn't know it was going to be this far out," the Revenge Body host, who is also mom to 5-year-old True Thompson, explained. "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

    Although she documents her life for reality TV cameras, Kardashian has chosen to keep her son's life on the private side. It wasn't until March when fans received their first glimpse at both children with Thompson in celebration of their father's birthday. 

    "Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," she wrote on Instagram. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."

    As the former couple continues co-parenting their two children, Kardashian remains grateful to have the opportunity to raise strong kids. 

    "I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," the Kocktails with Khloé alum gushed to Elle in August 2022. "They challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

