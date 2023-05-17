Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Kardashian’s Support of Tristan Thompson at NBA Playoffs

Khloé Kardashian is shooting down rumors about her relationship status.

After a fan site posted speculation on Instagram that the Kardashians star is back together with Tristan Thompson, Khloé decided to set the record straight in the comment section.

"Stop pushing this narrative, it's tiring," she wrote Tuesday. "But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point? It's exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it's the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…"

The reconciliation rumors picked up after Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and North West were spotted supporting Tristan at recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff games.

But according to Khloé, who has two children with Tristan, it's just family cheering on family.

"Some things are just as simple as they seem," she wrote on Instagram. "A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life."

Khloé Kardashian responded to online speculation that she is getting back together with Tristan Thompson. (Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Khloé used her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick as an example that you can still be there for extended family regardless of the past.

"He's my brother," she shared. "It's just not on an NBA stage. Sad new world. If there's no photos, people think it really didn't happen, but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."

Despite having been separated since December 2021, Khloé has publicly shown her support for Tristan, especially in the wake of his mother Andrea Thompson's unexpected death in January.

In March, the reality star celebrated Tristan's birthday by praising his role as a parent.

"You are truly the best father, brother and uncle," Khloé wrote. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way you show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to crave change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud."