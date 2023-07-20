Kevin Spacey’s Attorney Says Liking Sex ‘Is Not a Crime’ in Closing Argument: Report

Kevin Spacey's defense made their closing argument Thursday
Following four weeks of testimony from four men who accused the Academy Award winner of sexually assaulting them, his barrister Patrick Gibbs KC said their allegations "undermined" each other, according to Variety.
"It is easy to make up allegations against a man in Mr. Spacey's condition," Gibbs said. "By which I mean a man who is promiscuous, a man who is not publicly out, although everyone in the business knows he's gay."
He continued, "A man who wants to be just a normal guy, to drink beer and laugh and smoke weed and sit in the front [seat of a car] and spend time with younger people who he's attracted to."
- Kevin Spacey Trial: Prosecutor Warns Jurors to ‘Stay Grounded, Says Famous Actor is a ‘Man Who Sexually Assaults Other Men’
- Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty of 9 Charges of Sexual Abuse
- Kevin Spacey Admits ‘I’m a Big Flirt’ During Trial for Sexual Assault Allegations
- Kevin Spacey Testifies In Sexual Assault Trial, Swears to Tell ‘Full Truth’
- Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial: First Accuser to Testify Claims ‘He Grabbed Me Really Hard’
Gibbs also urged the jury not to be biased against Spacey's sexual orientation and proclivity for casual sex.
"It is not a crime to like sex and it is not a crime to have sex, even if you're famous," he said. "It is not a crime to have casual sex and it is not a crime to have a lot of sex and it is not a crime to have sex with someone of the opposite sex, because it's 2023 and not 1823."
After the four alleged victims shared their testimonies, Gibbs pointed to flaws in each complaint, as well as Elton John and husband David Furnish's recent testimony that Spacey did not attend one of their charity events where one accuser placed him.
"The reality is that false allegations, even apparently convincing false allegations, really do happen," he said. "Not always, but really do sometimes happen, especially where fame and money and sex and secrets and shame and sexual confusion are all in the mix."
The jury will begin deliberating on Monday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment