Kevin Spacey’s Attorney Says Liking Sex ‘Is Not a Crime’ in Closing Argument: Report

Following four weeks of testimony from four men, Spacey's barrister Patrick Gibbs KC reportedly said their allegations 'undermined' each other

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court at on June 28, 2023 in London, EnglandDan Kitwood/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey's defense made their closing argument Thursday

Following four weeks of testimony from four men who accused the Academy Award winner of sexually assaulting them, his barrister Patrick Gibbs KC said their allegations "undermined" each other, according to Variety.

"It is easy to make up allegations against a man in Mr. Spacey's condition," Gibbs said. "By which I mean a man who is promiscuous, a man who is not publicly out, although everyone in the business knows he's gay."

He continued, "A man who wants to be just a normal guy, to drink beer and laugh and smoke weed and sit in the front [seat of a car] and spend time with younger people who he's attracted to."

Gibbs also urged the jury not to be biased against Spacey's sexual orientation and proclivity for casual sex.

"It is not a crime to like sex and it is not a crime to have sex, even if you're famous," he said. "It is not a crime to have casual sex and it is not a crime to have a lot of sex and it is not a crime to have sex with someone of the opposite sex, because it's 2023 and not 1823."

After the four alleged victims shared their testimonies, Gibbs pointed to flaws in each complaint, as well as Elton John and husband David Furnish's recent testimony that Spacey did not attend one of their charity events where one accuser placed him.

"The reality is that false allegations, even apparently convincing false allegations, really do happen," he said. "Not always, but really do sometimes happen, especially where fame and money and sex and secrets and shame and sexual confusion are all in the mix."

The jury will begin deliberating on Monday.

