Kevin Spacey Testifies In Sexual Assault Trial, Swears to Tell 'Full Truth'
Entertainment.
Kevin Spacey Testifies In Sexual Assault Trial, Swears to Tell ‘Full Truth’

The actor spoke on behalf of his own defense in the ongoing proceedings being held in London

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court at on June 28, 2023 in London, EnglandDan Kitwood/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey appeared in a London courtroom on Thursday to testify during his ongoing sexual assault trial.

The actor pledged to tell the "full truth and nothing but the truth," according to the Associated Press.

He also referenced his mother, who he said joked that Spacey began acting the moment he was born, according to the report. The comment was made in reference to how he got started in theater.

Spacey is facing accusations of 12 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, all of which he denies. His accusers are four different unnamed men who claim Spacey acted inappropriately during incidents from 2001 to 2013.

The actor's testimony comes after weeks of testimony from his accusers.

Ahead of the trial's start, Spacey said he believed he would be deemed innocent, telling a German publication: "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

