Kevin Spacey Testifies In Sexual Assault Trial, Swears to Tell ‘Full Truth’

Kevin Spacey appeared in a London courtroom on Thursday to testify during his ongoing sexual assault trial.
The actor pledged to tell the "full truth and nothing but the truth," according to the Associated Press.
He also referenced his mother, who he said joked that Spacey began acting the moment he was born, according to the report. The comment was made in reference to how he got started in theater.
Spacey is facing accusations of 12 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, all of which he denies. His accusers are four different unnamed men who claim Spacey acted inappropriately during incidents from 2001 to 2013.
- Kevin Spacey Admits ‘I’m a Big Flirt’ During Trial for Sexual Assault Allegations
- Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty of 9 Charges of Sexual Abuse
- Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Trial: First Accuser to Testify Claims ‘He Grabbed Me Really Hard’
- Kevin Spacey Trial: Actor Acknowledges ‘Being Promiscuous,’ but Says It Doesn’t Make Him a ‘Bad Person’
- Kevin Spacey Trial: Prosecutor Warns Jurors to ‘Stay Grounded, Says Famous Actor is a ‘Man Who Sexually Assaults Other Men’
The actor's testimony comes after weeks of testimony from his accusers.
Ahead of the trial's start, Spacey said he believed he would be deemed innocent, telling a German publication: "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment