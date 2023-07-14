During his second day on the witness stand, Kevin Spacey spoke about his sexual history.

In the midst of cross examination by Christine Agnew KC, the barrister for the prosecution, Spacey was asked, per Variety, if he enjoyed taking "sexual risks." When the actor asked her to clarify, Agnew said she was referring to "one night stands."

"I have been very open about the fact I was at times promiscuous," Spacey responded. "It doesn't make me a bad person."

Spacey is facing accusations of 12 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, all of which he denies. The accusations come from four different unnamed men who say Spacey carried out his acts between 2001 and 2013 during his tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

"I find being intimate with another human being remarkable and beautiful," Spacey continued, adding that despite the line of questioning, he's had a number of sexual relationships that "have lasted my whole life."

Agnew also questioned Spacey about the power dynamic in some of his relationships, asking, "Have you found that due to your status and position people normally did what you wanted?," to which the House of Cards star laughed and said, "No."

The barrister asked Spacey, "You didn't find it easier to pick up people because of your star power?," to which Spacey said, "I found it hard to trust people because of who I was."

"I'm sure if I had wanted to I could have had sex all the time with lots of people," he further explained. "But I wasn't. I was mostly interested in developing friendships and relationships with the people in my life."

When Spacey admitted he was sometimes lonely during his time at the theater, Agnew asked him if he had ever "reached out to people sexually to ease that burden of loneliness."

"Welcome to life," Spacey responded. "Yes, I do."

Spacey's trial is scheduled to last until near the end of July.