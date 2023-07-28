On July 26, Kevin Spacey walked away from a London courtroom with a potential new lease on his career after a jury found him not guilty of nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Within the entertainment industry, there have been countless stories about controversial comebacks. While the most redemptive ones — like Robert Downey Jr.'s dramatic arc — concern individuals who have overcome issues like substance abuse, the list of infractions can range widely from cannibalism rumors to transphobia allegations.

What has Spacey said about his career?

While the ongoing writers' and actors' strike has put a pause on production, the Oscar winner is confident he will rebound.

"I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London," Spacey said in June ahead of the trial in an interview with German publication Zeit Magazin. "The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

He added that while there were those in his corner, ahead for the trial, "a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled."

Does he have any projects in the works?

Spacey currently has no known new projects in the works, but he does have new work on the horizon.

Peter Five Eight, filmed in 2021, is set to be released in August 2023. In the film, Spacey plays "a charismatic man in black" who works for a "shadowy boss" and shows up in a small mountain community. Rebecca De Mornay and Jake Weber also star in the film.

He also had completed work for a small independent movie called Control. While he is never seen onscreen, his voice can be heard throughout it.

The film's director, who cast the actor while he was awaiting trial, recently spoke about the decision. "We knew it was a risk at the time," Gene Fallaize told Variety.

Fallaize mentioned asking a studio exec for his opinion: "I had a frank discussion with him, and I said, 'Look, what do you think? Is this going to be a bad career move because people are saying to me that it could affect my career forever?' And he said that he thought it was genius casting because if he gets found not guilty, you will have got a clean Kevin Spacey in a way that you would never normally have been able to get him."

Has the industry shown renewed interest in Spacey?

Fallaize, in the same interview with Variety, also pointed to the actor's fan base and requests for the actor, who the director says currently does not have an agent.

"Since yesterday, because Kevin hasn't got an agent at this point, we have had messages come to pass along to Kevin, which we didn't expect. Offers for work and different things that have all come in: to be a patron, to give awards. It was a wave that began yesterday the moment that not guilty verdict came in," Fallaize added. "I don't doubt for a second that Kevin and his team have been inundated with offers."

While it remains to be seen if the rest of Hollywood will follow suit, a big indicator would be whether Netflix might reverse its decision on the Gore Vidal biopic Gore, which starred Spacey and was dropped by the streamer in 2017 after the initial rush of sexual harassment allegations came to light. At the time, they also suspended House of Cards — the hit show which propelled both Spacey and Netflix to new heights — indefinitely.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC [Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," the streamer said at the time. "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in postproduction, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."