Kevin Spacey has denied allegations that he grabbed a man's genitals so hard that they almost crashed a car on the freeway.

During the third week of his sexual assault trial in the U.K., the actor said that the touching was not "aggressive" nor "violent." When asked if he is flirtatious, Spacey responded, per Variety, "I'm a big flirt. We had a very fun time together."

When questioned about the allegations that he grabbed another accuser "hard" backstage at a charity event and, earlier that evening, made lewd remarks, Spacey replied, "I never said anything of the things he claims I said to him and wouldn't and never have in my life," the outlet reported.

The House of Cards actor faces 12 charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, all of which he denies.

One accuser said he wrote to Spacey in hopes of a mentorship, which prompted the actor to allegedly invite him out for a drink and, subsequently, to his apartment. The man alleges that Spacey drugged him and performed oral sex on him while he was passed out.

The man said he told Spacey "no" when he woke up, and the actor allegedly "stopped and asked me to leave straight away. He said I shouldn't talk to anyone about what had happened."

Another accuser claimed the actor approached him at a pub in 2013, going in for an "awkward man-hug," then allegedly kissed his neck and grabbed his crotch while saying, "Be cool, be cool."

Prosecutors finished their arguments on Wednesday, according to the UK's Press Association.