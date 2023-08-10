NHL’s Kevin Hayes Gets Married at the Same Venue as Late Brother Two Years After His Death - The Messenger
NHL’s Kevin Hayes Gets Married at the Same Venue as Late Brother Two Years After His Death

Hayes and wife Katya Vasilev celebrated their nuptials last month at Wychmere Beach Club in Massachusetts, the same venue his late brother Jimmy used in 2018

Daniel Trainor
Kevin Hayes and Katya VasilyevKatya Vasilyev/Instagram

NHL star Kevin Hayes said "I do" at a place very close to his heart.

The St. Louis Blues center married Katya Vasilev at Wychmere Beach Club - The Dune in Harwich Port, Massachusetts, last month – the same venue used by his late brother Jimmy when he married wife Kristin Hayes in 2018.

Jimmy, who also played in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, was found dead in his Massachusetts home in August 2021. Two months later, a toxicology report showed levels of cocaine and fentanyl in his system at his time of death.

"It was special to us in that sense,” Vasilyev told People about the ceremony. "Jimmy had gotten married in the original room, called The Harbor Room, and we looked at that room and then we looked at the new place called The Dune. It could not be more perfect."

The couple had a large wedding party featuring 10 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen, including some of of Hayes' hockey brethren like Keith Yandle, Johnny Gaudreau, Rick Nash and Jimmy Vesey.

"I mean, it was wild, the welcome party, just seeing how many guys I played with or met along the way kind of come together," Hayes said of the group. "Even guys who have played against each other before, who've never met each other, or guys who have actually fought each other, they're meeting each other at my wedding. It was kind of funny."

At the couple's rehearsal dinner, they were surprised by O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge who sang "Miss You All the Time," a tribute to Jimmy.

"It was just a very, very special moment," Vasilyev said. "I think there was tears in everyone's eyes, but again, I feel like there were happy tears."

