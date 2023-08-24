Kevin Hart Reveals He’s in a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Star Stevan Ridley - The Messenger
Kevin Hart Reveals He’s in a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Star Stevan Ridley

'I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn ... I can't walk,' the comedian told his followers in an Instagram video

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Comedian Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Kevin Hart is feeling his age — in a not-so-fun way. On Wednesday, the actor and comedian took to Instagram to explain the story behind why he's in a wheelchair and "can't walk."

"Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real," he lightheartedly said his video message. "To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it's not a game. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it."

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff ... and I was told to sit my ass down," he continued.

"This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast," Hart recalled of his conversation with friend and former NFL running back Stevan Ridley. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, there ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy... [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash."

"Guys, I blew all my sh—," Hart revealed. "I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don't know what that is but I tore them; I tore those, too. I can't walk."

He continued: "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest sh— ever, now I can't walk. What was I thinking, son? I've got to be the stupidest man alive. It is what it is."

"This is life," Hart said.

Fans and friends of Hart were quick to react to the star's news. "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!" Will Smith commented.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade simply wrote, "😂😂😂😂😂😂," while Judd Apatow joked: "Maybe the Gucci Adidas collab slowed you down."

