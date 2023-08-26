Kevin Hart's eldest child is growing up!
The comedian and entertainer dropped off 18-year-old Heaven at college on Friday.
Sharing the emotional moment in true Hart fashion, the father of four posted an Instagram photo posing with Heaven, as well as son Hendrix, 15, both of whom he shares with his former wife Torrei Hart.
Hart's current wife Eniko Parrish and their son Kenzo, whom they welcomed in 2017, also made a cameo in the image. The pair also share daughter Kaori, who turns 3 next month.
The family notably pouted to express their emotions over Heaven's major milestone. Heaven hilariously flashed a smirk instead of a sad face.
In the caption, a "proud" yet sentimental Hart revealed his reaction to saying his temporary farewell.
"I'm not crying you're crying…. So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!" he wrote. "God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!"
- Will Smith and Kevin Hart Reveal Strange Quirk They’ve Noticed About Tom Cruise
- Kevin Hart Reveals He’s in a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Star Stevan Ridley
- Melissa Joan Hart Pleads for Gun Reform Before Tennessee Lawmakers: ‘Our Cries Aren’t Being Heard’
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart
- Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve and Terri’s Anniversary
- Parents Celebrate Son’s Graduation from Medical School with Highway Billboard
Mom Torrei also marked the occasion with a set of sweet photos via Instagram, including snaps of herself and Heaven at Los Angeles' Loyola Marymount University, and Heaven smiling at her high school graduation.
"And just like that Heaven is a college freshman," wrote Torrei before making a prediction about Heaven's life as a college student. "Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl."
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment