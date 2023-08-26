Kevin Hart Drops Daughter Heaven off at College: ‘I Cried in the Car’ - The Messenger
Kevin Hart Drops Daughter Heaven off at College: ‘I Cried in the Car’

'I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever,' wrote the comedian in an Instagram post

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Kevin HartKevin Hart/Instagram

Kevin Hart's eldest child is growing up!

The comedian and entertainer dropped off 18-year-old Heaven at college on Friday.

Sharing the emotional moment in true Hart fashion, the father of four posted an Instagram photo posing with Heaven, as well as son Hendrix, 15, both of whom he shares with his former wife Torrei Hart.

Hart's current wife Eniko Parrish and their son Kenzo, whom they welcomed in 2017, also made a cameo in the image. The pair also share daughter Kaori, who turns 3 next month.

The family notably pouted to express their emotions over Heaven's major milestone. Heaven hilariously flashed a smirk instead of a sad face.

In the caption, a "proud" yet sentimental Hart revealed his reaction to saying his temporary farewell.

"I'm not crying you're crying…. So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!" he wrote. "God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!!"

Mom Torrei also marked the occasion with a set of sweet photos via Instagram, including snaps of herself and Heaven at Los Angeles' Loyola Marymount University, and Heaven smiling at her high school graduation.

"And just like that Heaven is a college freshman," wrote Torrei before making a prediction about Heaven's life as a college student. "Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl."

