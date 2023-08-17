Kevin Federline is sending well wishes to Britney Spears amid her public split from Sam Asghari. Shortly after news broke that the pop star and her husband were separating after 14 months of marriage, Federline's attorney weighed in.

"I don't have an inside track on that, but from Kevin's standpoint, he just hopes that they work it out," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan shared on Wednesday's episode of Banfield on NewsNation.

The family law attorney added that Federline "just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together. Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best."

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Spears and Asghari had broken up more than seven years after first meeting on the set of a music video.

"They are going through a really hard time and are currently split," a source told The Messenger. "Sam hasn't lived in Britney's house for months now. He got his own place nearby and has been living separately from her. He thought that would be helpful for their marriage during this rough patch and Britney did not like them living apart."

The Messenger later confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce. He has hired attorney Neal Hersh.

While Federline was only married to Spears for two years, the pair share two sons together: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. Both boys prefer to live their lives away from the public eye.

"I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!" Britney wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post. "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."

The Messenger has reached out to Federline's attorney for further comment.