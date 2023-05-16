Kevin Dillon Gives Updates on ‘Entourage’ Revival, Calls on Mark Wahlberg to ‘Get It Done’

Nearly 12 years since HBO's Entourage wrapped, the idea of a reboot is still fresh in people's minds — especially the cast.

On Monday, Kevin Dillon, who played Johnny "Drama" Chase, spoke to ComicBook.com about the possibility of a revival and called on its famed executive producer to make it happen.

"You know, we actually shot a pilot with [franchise creator] Doug Ellin and Kevin Connolly and Charlie Sheen and, we'll see what happens," Dillon revealed. "We'll see if it gets picked up. I've shot a lot of pilots that nobody ever saw. There's been a lot of talk just recently, it's all over Instagram."

"[Jeremy] Piven's called out to Mark to get it done because Mark Wahlberg is the guy who can actually get it done. So, I would do it. I know everyone would do it," he added.

Produced by Ellin and Wahlberg, Entourage was loosely based on Wahlberg's personal experience trying to make it in Hollywood. The show ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2011.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2021, Ellin spoke to TMZ about the possibility. "I wouldn't do it without the five of them," he said, referring to original cast: Dillon, Connolly, Piven, Adrian Grenier and Jerry Ferrara. "Mark Wahlberg just needs to call HBO and make it happen and all will be good."

He added, "People are talking. We'll see. I have not made a specific interaction with them yet but I have a lot of stuff about how I can do this, if it happens, because I've had so much free time during the pandemic. So I've written stuff. I've got a lot of ideas."

Grenier, who portrayed main character Vincent "Vince" Chase, shared Ellin's sentiments during another interview with Entertainment Weekly that month.

"First, I'll look at the deal," said Grenier. "What is it? What are we doing? I'm pretty open to anything. I'm pretty focused right now, but if there's an opportunity to reboot Entourage, I'd certainly take a look."