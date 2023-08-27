Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ and Upcoming ‘Horizon’ Movie Salaries Revealed in Divorce Papers
Per court documents obtained by The Messenger, the 'Yellowstone' actor was paid $11 million for Season 4, or about $1,250,000 per episode
Amid his long, complicated divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, attorneys are revealing just how much Kevin Costner made from Yellowstone.
According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, attorneys for Baumgartner cited his income from several different seasons of Yellowstone in a filing from June 16. For Season 4, Costner was paid $11 million, or about $1,250,000 per episode. For Season 5, he was paid $10 million.
They also wrote that "at his deposition, Kevin refused to answer questions about whether he was offered the opportunity to star in Season 6, or if he simply chose to quit."
Baumgartner's council also went on to state that Costner will make even more from the Paramount drama series, as he is "entitled to percentage of profit participation from Yellowstone, which is source of current and ongoing compensation, irrespective of his participation in Season 6 or beyond."
Additionally, a "substantial amount" of Costner's income comes from the production company Tig Films, including some of his revenue from Yellowstone. This production company pays the actor a salary, and documents state that he was paid $10,000,000 in December 2022, as well as $2,700,000 in December 2021.
Additionally, Costner has received $2,850,000 for Season 5 since the beginning of 2023, $1,819,691 in profit participation, $41,973 in
residuals, and "he testified that he is still owed money for profit participation."
Documents also revealed how much Costner will make from his forthcoming four-film franchise Horizon.
"Kevin spent considerable amount of time in 2022 and 2023 filming Horizon and Horizon 2, which left little time to continue work on Yellowstone," the document reads.
Costner's total pay for acting, producing and directing in the first film is about $12,000,000. For Horizon 2, he made approximately $12,000,000, "most of which he voluntarily deferred," the document says.
It continues, "Kevin estimates that this money will 'waterfall' back to him starting in late next year. Kevin also has profit participation in Horizon 1 and 2, which is yet another source of income."
Costner's earnings have been a focal point of the divorce proceedings from Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, as she advocates for child support and money from the pair's prenup.
Baumgartner had initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.4 million.
The Messenger has reached out to Costner's team for comment.
