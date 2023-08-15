Kevin Costner’s Lawyers Denounce Ex’s Claim She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Prenup - The Messenger
Kevin Costner’s Lawyers Denounce Ex’s Claim She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Prenup

In court filings obtained by The Messenger, the 'Yellowstone' actor's attorneys argue that Christine Baumgartner's claims were not made in 'good faith'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Kevin Costner; Christine BaumgartnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

As Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's lengthy divorce proceedings continue on, the actor's lawyers are calling some of his estranged wife's recent claims "frivolous."

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, attorneys for the Yellowstone star are asking the judge to force Baumgartner to answer several questions she previously refused regarding their premarital agreement.

It was previously reported that Baumgartner's attorneys argued that she did not understand the word 'understood,'" in the context of the premarital agreement, per Us Weekly.

According to Monday's filings, Costner's attorneys argued that this claim was not made in "good faith."

"'Understood' is not a technical or arcane word. It is not ground for objection that a request is ambiguous, unless it is so ambiguous that the responding party cannot in good faith frame an intelligent reply," the filings state. "The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word 'understood' and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous."

Additionally, as previously reported, Costner's lawyers argue that these "vague" claims are meant to draw out the proceedings.

"Christine's refusal to make her contentions known has improperly delayed Kevin's discovery and trial preparation, to his prejudice," the filings note.

Additionally, Costner's lawyers argue that Baumgartner needs to admit whether or not the premarital agreement was superseded, as her attorneys also argued that phrasing was vague.

"Superseded is a commonplace legal term ('to cause to be set aside') that surely Christine's many lawyers understand. Nothing about the use of this word renders this RFA totally unintelligible. There is nothing so ambiguous that Christine 'cannot in good faith frame an intelligent reply' as the law requires," Costner's attorneys wrote. "Her refusal to admit or deny this RFA on this basis is again a delay tactic."

The terms of the former couple's premarital agreement stated that Baumgartner had one month to leave their three shared properties, in addition to other requirements.

People previously reported that Costner also gave Baumgartner an additional $1 million not included in the agreement, with a source saying: "He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified."

A judge previously ruled that Costner must pay his ex-wife $129,755 per month in child support as well as $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs; however, the couple will split most other costs evenly, such as tuition.

The couple have three children together — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

The pair's divorce is expected to continue until at least the end of the year. Back in May, Baumgartner filed for divorce after the pair were married for 18 years.

