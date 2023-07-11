Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Granted $129,755 a Month in Tentative Child Support Ruling - The Messenger
Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Granted $129,755 a Month in Tentative Child Support Ruling

Costner's estranged wife initially asked for $248,000 a month for their three children

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
JWPlayer

A judge has tentatively ruled that Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, will get $129,755 per month in child support a month, The Messenger confirms.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Costner has tentatively been ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support; $129,755 per month in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.

Additionally, Costner and Baumgartner will split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities.

Representatives for both parties did not respond to requests for comment from The Messenger. 

Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.4 million.

In court documents, she claimed, per Yahoo Entertainment, that Costner made $19 million in 2022 and is worth roughly $400 million amid his decades-long career. Still, the Oscar winner said he will earn "substantially less" this year "because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone."

Baumgartner was actually allowed $123,620 each month, and according to Costner, wants to use a bulk of the requested amount to fund her own lavish lifestyle, such as "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month" as well as spend "considerable amounts of money on herself and on persons other than our children and for purposes that have nothing to do with our children," according to Yahoo. "This would include, for example, Christine's clothing and jewelry purchases, spa treatments and personal care and gifts to friends and family members."

"Christine's assertion that our three teenage children 'need' $248,000 ... a month to live is astonishing to me and ... not accurate," the actor — who will cover 100 percent of their tuition, extracurricular activities and medical costs — wrote, per Yahoo. "Nor can I afford to pay those amounts and pay my living and business expenses without liquidating assets."

The ruling comes after Baumgartner was denied her request to extend the deadline to move out of her and Costner's home.

During a case-management hearing, where Baumgartner attended in person and Costner via Zoom (The Messenger was also present), Baumgartner's team asked for the July 31 deadline to be pushed back to Aug. 15 due to the housing market and issues with their prenup; however, the judge ruled the original date will be upheld and that the premarital agreement is enforceable.

Laura Wasser, Costner's attorney, declined to comment at the hearing, but described it to The Messenger as "a good one." Baumgartner's legal team also declined to comment.

Kevin Costner; Christine BaumgartnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
