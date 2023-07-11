Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Granted $129,755 a Month in Tentative Child Support Ruling
Costner's estranged wife initially asked for $248,000 a month for their three children
A judge has tentatively ruled that Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, will get $129,755 per month in child support a month, The Messenger confirms.
According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Costner has tentatively been ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support; $129,755 per month in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.
Additionally, Costner and Baumgartner will split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities.
Representatives for both parties did not respond to requests for comment from The Messenger.
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Accused of Using Kids as ‘Pawns’ in Divorce, Actor Wants Over $99,000 in Legal Fees: Court Docs
- The Eyebrow-Raising Costs in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce: $50,000 Rent, $1 Million Lump Sum and More
- Lawyer for Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Says ‘All Is Good’ After Latest Hearing (Exclusive)
- Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out
- Kevin Costner Vacationed With Kids in Canada Amid Child Support Hearing
Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.4 million.
In court documents, she claimed, per Yahoo Entertainment, that Costner made $19 million in 2022 and is worth roughly $400 million amid his decades-long career. Still, the Oscar winner said he will earn "substantially less" this year "because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone."
Baumgartner was actually allowed $123,620 each month, and according to Costner, wants to use a bulk of the requested amount to fund her own lavish lifestyle, such as "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month" as well as spend "considerable amounts of money on herself and on persons other than our children and for purposes that have nothing to do with our children," according to Yahoo. "This would include, for example, Christine's clothing and jewelry purchases, spa treatments and personal care and gifts to friends and family members."
"Christine's assertion that our three teenage children 'need' $248,000 ... a month to live is astonishing to me and ... not accurate," the actor — who will cover 100 percent of their tuition, extracurricular activities and medical costs — wrote, per Yahoo. "Nor can I afford to pay those amounts and pay my living and business expenses without liquidating assets."
The ruling comes after Baumgartner was denied her request to extend the deadline to move out of her and Costner's home.
During a case-management hearing, where Baumgartner attended in person and Costner via Zoom (The Messenger was also present), Baumgartner's team asked for the July 31 deadline to be pushed back to Aug. 15 due to the housing market and issues with their prenup; however, the judge ruled the original date will be upheld and that the premarital agreement is enforceable.
Laura Wasser, Costner's attorney, declined to comment at the hearing, but described it to The Messenger as "a good one." Baumgartner's legal team also declined to comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment