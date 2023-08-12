Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Argues She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Their Prenup - The Messenger
Entertainment
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Argues She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Their Prenup

Costner's legal team asserts in a filing that Christine Baumgartner is deliberately trying to stall their divorce proceedings

Wendy Geller
Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is arguing that she may not have understood their prenuptial agreement when it was signed in 2004, prompting the Yellowstone actor to accuse her of deliberately delaying their divorce.

In a filing from Thursday, Costner's lawyers state, "Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understood,'" per reporting from Us Weekly. "This is gamesmanship of the worst sort."

"The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word ‘understood’ and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous," the filing continued. "Clearly, this vagueness objection was interposed only for the purpose of delay.”

Costner's lawyer, Laura Wasser, is reportedly asking the judge to have Baumgartner's legal team answer whether or not Baumgartner actually understood the agreement.

The Messenger has reached out to both legal teams for further comment.

(L-R) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
(L-R) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The contentious divorce is expected to continue until at least the end of the year. Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage. The terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave their three shared properties, among other points. However, People previously reported that Costner also gave her an additional $1 million, with a source saying: "He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified."

She shares three children with Costner — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

