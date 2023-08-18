Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce Drama

While lawyers hash out his divorce drama with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner is trying to enjoy life with his kids.

The actor posted a photo of himself with one of his sons Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys' training facility in Oxnard, Calif. "Had a ball at #CowboysCamp with my son," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Dallas Cowboys for having us!"

In the photo, Costner sports shades, a white button-down shirt and khakis with a sweater tied around his waist while his son can also be seen wearing shades, a blue T-shirt and jeans (Costner and Baumgartner share three children — 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-year-old Grace).

It seems the fandom of Costner and the NFL team works both ways. Back in 2021, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Will Grier visited the set of the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883.

Meanwhile, Costner has had his hands full of real-life drama as he and Baumgartner continue to exchange volleys in their legal battle that began in May when she filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

The legal squabble's latest chapter involved Baumgartner's alleged misunderstanding of the word "understood" in their premarital agreement. Costner's lawyers have argued that the claim was not made in "good faith."