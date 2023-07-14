Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out - The Messenger
Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out

The 'Yellowstone' star has taken steps to prevent certain items from their home to be removed by his estranged wife

Christina Dugan Ramirez and Elizabeth Rosner
One day after Kevin Costner asked a judge to order ex Christine Baumgartner to vacate their shared home by July 13, the Yellowstone star has now taken steps to prevent certain items from their home to be removed by his estranged wife as she prepares to move out.

According to new court documents obtained by The Messenger, a judge granted Costner's request for a motion that would "restrain" Baumgartner from from taking certain things from their shared home — including silverware, dishes, TVs, gym equipment and more.

"Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry," according to the documents.

However, Baumgartner is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."

"Christine's counsel has stated, in writing, that Christine 'plans' to remove many items which are not Christine's separate property," the documents stated. "Christine refuses to sign a Stipulation that she will not do so unless and until there is a written agreement between the parties."

According to the documents, the stipulation "proposed that Christine would await removal of other items until a written agreement could be reached," terming this a "means of 'keeping the peace'" that would "avoid the necessity of police involvement."

Baumgartner's legal team said she made a "good faith effort to meet" with Costner and assure him she "wouldn't strip the house bare." She also allegedly provided a written list of items she planned to take, but the actor was "unsatisfied with this effort."

Costner's lawyers said Baumgartner's list was "hopelessly vague and ambiguous."

"For instance, Petitioner lists 'Plates and bowls/ silverware' without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware. She lists 'Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her' but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children)," according to the document.

"She lists 'Christine’s personal electronic' but fails to specify what that means. Is a TV a 'personal' electronic? Is she referring to household computers? Which ones?" the document stated.

Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, will receive $129,755 per month in child support. Both parents will split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities.

After Baumgartner filed for divorce, the terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave all their shared properties, of which there are three.

"If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement," Costner's attorneys said in a June 28 court filing obtained by People.

According to court documents previously obtained by TMZ, she's reportedly still residing at their Carpinteria house in southeast Santa Barbara, Calif., despite Costner supposedly offering her $10,000 towards moving costs and $30,000 per month for rent.

Baumgartner's legal team asked the move-out deadline be pushed to August 15, but the judge ruled that the prenup is enforceable and the original July 31 date will be upheld.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot at his Aspen ranch in 2004. In addition to their three children, the actor is also father to four more children from previous relationships.

Kevin Costner; Christine BaumgartnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
