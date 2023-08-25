Kevin Costner’s Ex Takes Aim at His ‘Extraordinary Wealth’ in Bid for More Child Support

Christine Baumgartner is making a bid to get more child support from her estranged husband Kevin Costner.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, Baumgartner argued that she is entitled to California's guideline child support, so that the pair's children can have the same standard of living while spending time with both parents.

"It is undisputed that Kevin Costner is man of extraordinary wealth," the document states. "Unlike many family law litigants, Kevin can pay guideline child support, as well as make further contribution to Christine's fees, without it making meaningful difference in his life."

The exes share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

In the filing from June 16, attorneys for Baumgartner cited California Family Code to argue that based on his current earnings of more than $19 million per year, Costner should pay $175,000 per month in child support.

Under the code, they argue that because "a parent's first and principal obligation is to support the parent's minor children according to the parent's circumstances and station in life" and since "children should share in the standard of living of both parents," Baumgartner is entitled to finances to keep their children's lifestyle the same, regardless of who they are living with.

"[Despite] his clear ability to pay support to Christine in an amount which would allow her to provide the children with home and lifestyle somewhat consistent with Kevin's 'station in life,' he steadfastly refuses to do so," Baumgartner's attorneys write.

The fashion designer's council also note that they are anticipating Costner will "ask the Court to cut the guideline child support figure by roughly 65% and make child support award of $60,000 per month."

"Kevin will argue that Christine doesn't need to provide the children with many of the things to which they have become accustomed, as they can enjoy those things with Kevin," the documents read. "But Kevin's argument misses the point. The children should be able participate in their activities with each of their parents. Under Kevin's argument, the children will either have to sacrifice some of their activities when with they are with Christine or choose to forfeit their time with their mother in order to do so."

"Indeed, Kevin's position is punitive, manipulative, and contrary to the children's best interests and the policy of the law," they argue.

Courts have already ruled that Costner and Baumgartner, who filed for divorce back in May, will split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities. Costner has also already been tentatively ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support; $129,755 per month in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.4 million.

The Messenger has reached out to Costner's team for comment.