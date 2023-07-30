Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Moves Out of Home and Into ‘Smaller House’ on Same Property: Reports
The estranged couple's divorce will last at least until through the end of the year
Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has moved out of the family's home — and into a smaller home on the property, according to new reports.
Baumgartner will live at the residence "that's been used as a staff quarter" as a "temporary solution," People reported, citing an anonymous source, who added that Costner's ex is looking for another home in the area ahead of the couple's children returning back to school.
Costner had previously asked a judge to order Baumgartner to vacate the home by July 13, when he was expected to return from vacation.
Moving trucks were seen at the former couple's home on Friday. Earlier in the month, a judge granted Costner's request for a motion that would "restrain" Baumgartner from taking certain things from their shared home — including silverware, dishes, TVs, gym equipment and more.
- Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out
- Christine Baumgartner Denies That She Will Strip Kevin Costner’s House ‘Bare’
- Kevin Costner Gave Ex Christine Baumgartner $1 Million on Top of Prenup Amidst Alleged House Dispute: Report
- Kevin Costner Can’t Kick Christine Baumgartner Out of House Amid Divorce, Her Lawyer Says: Report
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Granted $129,755 a Month in Tentative Child Support Ruling
"Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry," according to the documents obtained and viewed by The Messenger.
However, Baumgartner is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."
Their divorce is expected to continue until at least the end of the year. According to court documents obtained and viewed by The Messenger, Costner and Baumgartner's Aug. 2 trial has been canceled and rescheduled "for November and December 2023."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment