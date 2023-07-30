Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has moved out of the family's home — and into a smaller home on the property, according to new reports.

Baumgartner will live at the residence "that's been used as a staff quarter" as a "temporary solution," People reported, citing an anonymous source, who added that Costner's ex is looking for another home in the area ahead of the couple's children returning back to school.

Costner had previously asked a judge to order Baumgartner to vacate the home by July 13, when he was expected to return from vacation.

Moving trucks were seen at the former couple's home on Friday. Earlier in the month, a judge granted Costner's request for a motion that would "restrain" Baumgartner from taking certain things from their shared home — including silverware, dishes, TVs, gym equipment and more.

Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry," according to the documents obtained and viewed by The Messenger.

However, Baumgartner is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."

Their divorce is expected to continue until at least the end of the year. According to court documents obtained and viewed by The Messenger, Costner and Baumgartner's Aug. 2 trial has been canceled and rescheduled "for November and December 2023."