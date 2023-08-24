Kevin Costner Accused of Concealing Earnings in Divorce While Ex’s Requests Deemed ‘Oppressive’: Report
In new court documents, the 'Yellowstone' alum is accused of refusing to hand over documents that detail his earnings for his latest project 'Horizon' ahead of a child support hearing with his estranged wife
Kevin Costner's divorce issues continue as his estranged wife, Christine, makes more claims against the actor — criticisms which his lawyers are pushing back on. Since Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 year of marriage, the estranged spouses have been battling in court over their prenuptial agreement and how much Kevin should pay in child support for their three children: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.
Recently, attorneys for Christine recently filed a request for order, alleging in the California Superior Court that Kevin is concealing documents about his earnings and finances. Per court documents obtained by People, Christine, via her attorney, accuses Kevin of "stonewalling."
“[Kevin] has requested a multi-day evidentiary hearing on [Christine’s] request for child support, at which time the Court will receive evidence regarding [Kevin’s] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income," wrote Christine's lawyer in the filing. "[Kevin] has also requested a trial to determine the validity of the parties' Premarital Agreement, the unconscionability of which will depend on an analysis of how the terms of that agreement compare to the parties' present financial realities."
Christine's counsel added, according to the report, "The Court will need to receive evidence regarding those circumstances to make its determination. However, [Christine] will be unable to present any evidence that [Kevin] has chosen to withhold from discovery."
The exes are due back in court next week for a child support hearing. They will also have a trial in November over their prenup. In their filing, Christine's attorneys referenced Kevin's claim that he couldn't pay Christine's requested $248,000 a month in child support because he longer stars in Yellowstone so his income this year will be "significantly less" than previous years. Last month, she was granted $129,755 a month in a tentative ruling.
The lawyers for Christine said they've asked for details about how much Kevin is making from his forthcoming project, Horizon, "as such documents evidence his future endeavors and anticipated income." However, they allege Kevin is "withholding" that information. They included Kevin's response to their previous Request for the Production Documents, where he refused to give the details.
Kevin's attorney argued, "This Request seeks documents that are not relevant given the parties entered into a Premarital Agreement containing a limitation on spousal support and providing that all income earned during marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property," later calling the requests "burdensome, oppressive and harassing."
Lawyers for Christine challenged the actor's response as "deficient," and note that although Kevin has since provided more details about his financial earnings, he hasn't handed over anything concerning Horizon.
Kevin's attorney told Christine's legal team in a response dated Aug. 18: "These documents have no bearing on Christine's request for child support and her ability to calculate Kevin's gross cash flow available for child support."
