Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce Battle Will Continue Through End of Year
Baumgartner filed for divorce from the 'Yellowstone' star in May after 18 years of marriage
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce battle will go on through the end of this year, The Messenger confirms.
According to court documents obtained and viewed by The Messenger, Costner and Baumgartner's Aug. 2 trial has been canceled and rescheduled "for November and December 2023."
The trial was reportedly supposed to cover the premarital agreement (PMA) Baumgarnter is contesting.
The latest update in the former couple's tense divorce battle comes about two weeks after Costner's legal team said he feared Baumgartner would strip the house they share bare of items including silverware, dishes, TVs, gym equipment and more.
- Kevin Costner Can’t Kick Christine Baumgartner Out of House Amid Divorce, Her Lawyer Says: Report
- Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out
- The Eyebrow-Raising Costs in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce: $50,000 Rent, $1 Million Lump Sum and More
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Moves Out of Home and Into ‘Smaller House’ on Same Property: Reports
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Accused of Using Kids as ‘Pawns’ in Divorce, Actor Wants Over $99,000 in Legal Fees: Court Docs
The Yellowstone actor's ex has to vacate their residence by July 31.
Though the former handbag designer is "permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry," Baumgartner is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork," according to court filings obtained by The Messenger.
"Christine's counsel has stated, in writing, that Christine 'plans' to remove many items which are not Christine's separate property," the documents stated. "Christine refuses to sign a Stipulation that she will not do so unless and until there is a written agreement between the parties."
Baumgartner's lawyers responded, "Christine made good faith effort to meet and confer; an effort to assure Kevin and his lawyers that Christine wouldn't strip the house bare," adding that she created a list of items she planned to take, which Costner was "unsatisfied" with.
Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage. The terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave their three shared properties. That date has since been amended to July 31.
She shares three children with Costner — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.
