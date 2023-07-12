Kevin Costner is requesting that estranged wife Christine Baumgartner pay nearly $100,000 in legal fees for challenging the couple's prenuptial agreement, according to court documents that were filed Monday and obtained by The Messenger.

The docs also state that Costner agreed that Baumgartner can "utilize the $1.5 million paid to her" under their premarital agreement (PMA) "without prejudice to her right to challenge that contract."

In the documents, a letter from Costner's attorneys to Baumgartner's legal team says that she "is free to challenge the PMA, but she is not free to occupy Mr. Costner's separate property, especially when she is not paying or offering to compensate him in any way to do so."

The letter continues, "The failure to honor the agreement is not productive beginning to this matter. To use the parties' children as though they are pawns in game your client hopes to play is unlikely to end well for her. To characterize Mr. Costner's time in Santa Barbara with his children as relatively brief is totally inaccurate. His return at the end of line after 55 days of shooting gives him the rest of this year off should he choose."

The filing is just the latest in the former couple's ongoing court battle.

On Tuesday, The Messenger confirmed that a judge had tentatively ruled that Costner's estranged wife will get nearly $130,000 per month in child support.

According to court documents previously obtained by The Messenger, Costner was tentatively ordered to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support; $129,755 per month in addition to $200K in attorney fees and $100K in forensics costs.

The former handbag designer filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor in May, initially requesting $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.4 million.

Though Baumgartner claimed in court documents, per Yahoo Entertainment, that the Postman actor made $19 million in 2022 and is worth around $400 million, Costner said he will earn "substantially less" this year "because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone."

Costner also alleged that his estranged wife – who was allowed $123,620 each month – wants to use the majority of the requested amount to fund her lavish lifestyle and "for purposes that have nothing to do with our children."

With reporting by Elizabeth Rosner and Lanae Brody.