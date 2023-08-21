Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Reconvene at Deposition - The Messenger
Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Reconvene at Deposition

This reunion marks the first time both Costner and Baumgartner have been seen together in public since she filed for divorce in May

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Kevin Costner; Christine BaumgartnerKevin Mazur/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

On Saturday, Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner — who both arrived separately — were photographed walking into a deposition at a Santa Barbara, California, law office, according to People.

This reunion marks the first time both Costner and Baumgartner have been seen together in public since she filed for divorce in May.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger last month, Costner and Baumgartner's Aug. 2 trial was canceled and rescheduled "for November and December 2023."

The trial was reportedly supposed to cover the premarital agreement, which Baumgartner is contesting. 

Last week, Baumgartner argued that she may not have understood their prenuptial agreement when it was signed in 2004, prompting the Yellowstone actor to accuse her of deliberately delaying their divorce.

Costner's lawyers state, "Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understood,'" per reporting from UsWeekly. "This is gamesmanship of the worst sort."

"The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word 'understood' and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous," the filing continued. "Clearly, this vagueness objection was interposed only for the purpose of delay."

Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage. The terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave their three shared properties, among other points.

The former couple shares three children together — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

