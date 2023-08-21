Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Reconvene at Deposition

On Saturday, Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner — who both arrived separately — were photographed walking into a deposition at a Santa Barbara, California, law office, according to People.
This reunion marks the first time both Costner and Baumgartner have been seen together in public since she filed for divorce in May.
According to court documents obtained by The Messenger last month, Costner and Baumgartner's Aug. 2 trial was canceled and rescheduled "for November and December 2023."
The trial was reportedly supposed to cover the premarital agreement, which Baumgartner is contesting.
Last week, Baumgartner argued that she may not have understood their prenuptial agreement when it was signed in 2004, prompting the Yellowstone actor to accuse her of deliberately delaying their divorce.
Costner's lawyers state, "Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understood,'" per reporting from UsWeekly. "This is gamesmanship of the worst sort."
"The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word 'understood' and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous," the filing continued. "Clearly, this vagueness objection was interposed only for the purpose of delay."
- Taylor Swift Tickets Included in Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Divorce Filings
- Kevin Costner Can’t Kick Christine Baumgartner Out of House Amid Divorce, Her Lawyer Says: Report
- Kevin Costner in Silverware Showdown with Ex Christine Baumgartner As She Prepares to Move Out
- Kevin Costner Gave Ex Christine Baumgartner $1 Million on Top of Prenup Amidst Alleged House Dispute: Report
- Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner’s Divorce Battle Will Continue Through End of Year
- Christine Baumgartner Denies That She Will Strip Kevin Costner’s House ‘Bare’
Baumgartner filed for divorce in early May after 18 years of marriage. The terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave their three shared properties, among other points.
The former couple shares three children together — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment
- Rapper YG Puts Donald Trump’s Mugshot on a T-Shirt 7 Years After Diss TrackEntertainment
- Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach Blasts Reality Talent Shows, but ‘Carrie Underwood’s Pretty Good’Entertainment