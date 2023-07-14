As the divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his ex Christine Baumgartner continue, court documents reveal insight into the costs involved in a high-profile Hollywood split.

While their legal teams await final rulings around child support costs and custody issues, here is a summary of some big-ticket items that have been raised as part of their negotiations:

$1,000,000 lump sum payment

According to court documents submitted by Costner's lawyer, the actor paid Baumgartner $1,000,000 after she filed for divorce, in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

This payment was in addition to a $100,000 payment when they wed and another $100,000 payment tied to their first anniversary.

$50,000 a month rental

In a statement filed by his lawyers, Costner said that Baumgartner "had located a $50,000/month rental home to move into" in May, and the actor "offered to contribute $30,000/month as part of my child support obligation."

It is unclear if Baumgartner ever relocated to the pricey property.

Costner and Baumgartner share three teenage children, who are expected to split their time between parents. "They will be living with both of us, moving between our respective residences," Costner said in the papers.

$30,000 monthly credit card spending limit

In the same declaration, Costner said he canceled one of his ex's credit cards and "put (a large) limit" of $30,000 on the other. He claims Baumgartner made "large" charges with "no advance warning" to cover costs related to their divorce proceedings, like attorney fees. "It was then that I made the decision that there needed to be some reasonable limitation on the use of the credit cards," he said.

$99,000 in his legal fees

Costner is asking Baumgartner to pay nearly $100,000 in legal fees for challenging the couple's prenuptial agreement.

In the documents, a letter from Costner's attorneys to Baumgartner's legal team says that she "is free to challenge the PMA, but she is not free to occupy Mr. Costner's separate property, especially when she is not paying or offering to compensate him in any way to do so."

$105,000 in her legal fees

According to the documents, Baumgartner made significant payments for legal counsel since her initial filing: $40,000 for an attorney in Santa Barbara, $45,000 for an attorney in Los Angeles and $20,000 for forensic accountants.

$129,755 in monthly child support

On July 11, a judge tentatively ruled that Baumgartner will get $129,755 per month in child support in addition to $200,000 in attorney fees and $100,000 in forensics costs. Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, initially requested $248,000 a month.