Kevin Costner Vacationed With Kids in Canada Amid Child Support Hearing

Kevin Costner missed his child support hearing on July 12 due to a previously planned vacation in Canada with the children he shares with ex Christine Baumgartner.

In documents obtained by The Messenger, the Academy Award winner explained his absence, stating that he was going to be on a "long planned one-week vacation with my sons in Canada." Additionally, he asked the judge to order Baumgartner to vacate his home by July 13, the day he is set to return.

"In short, Christine can easily find a short-term rental by July 13 or before," Costner said through his lawyers in the documents. "She has had three months to make alternative living arrangements, she has the funds to do so, and I offered financial assistance, but she has refused to leave my home, a condition to which she agreed before we married."

Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in early May, initially requested $248,000 a month for her and Costner's three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Their prenup reportedly entitles her to $1.5 million. However, Baumgartner may have to forfeit that money in the divorce settlement if she refuses to leave their shared home.

After Baumgartner filed for divorce, the terms of their prenup stated that she had one month to leave all their shared properties, of which there are three.

"If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement," Costner's attorneys said in a June 28 court filing obtained by People.

According to court documents previously obtained by TMZ, she's reportedly still residing at their Carpinteria house in southeast Santa Barbara, Calif., despite Costner supposedly offering her $10,000 towards moving costs and $30,000 per month for rent.

Baumgartner's legal team asked the move-out deadline be pushed to August 15, but the judge ruled that the prenup is enforceable and the original July 31 date will be upheld.

In documents obtained by The Messenger, Costner's attorneys asked an associate to "research homes in the Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Montecito areas available for rent for the six-week time period of July 13 to August 31, 2023."

After reviewing the findings, which were 4-bedroom, 4+ beds homes located in close proximity from Costner’s residence and up to $30,000 per month in rent, the actor's attorneys shared an extensive list of available homes.

On Tuesday, a judge tentatively ruled that Baumgartner, will get $129,755 per month in child support a month, The Messenger confirmed. Both parents will split the children's private school tuition, health care expenses and extracurricular activities.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot at his Aspen ranch in 2004. In addition to their three children, the actor is also father to four more children from previous relationships.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a rep for the actor said in a statement following the divorce filing. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."