Kesha’s ‘Gag Order’: 5 Brutally Honest Lyrics From Her New Album

Kesha has released her sixth studio album, Gag Order, an experimental and vulnerable 13-track record exploring some of the pop star's darkest thoughts about herself and the world.

The album title — a term referring to an inability to speak due to a legal order — is very personal to the singer, who first rose to fame in 2010 with her Number One hit "Tik Tok." “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now,” she recently explained to Rolling Stone. “With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized.”

In 2014, Kesha pressed charges against her producer, hitmaker Dr. Luke, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse, and asked the court to release her from her label contract. Luke denied the allegations and countersued later that year for defamation. Kesha's case was dismissed in 2016, in part because the statute of limitations had passed on some of the claims. Luke's defamation case still persists today, with the two returning to court in July.

In the meantime, Kesha is still able to convey her emotional state through her music. The songs on Gag Order, produced by Rick Rubin, contain some especially harrowing imagery, directed both inward and outward. The rawness of the lyrics is matched with some of the artist's most soulful and affecting music to date, split equally between electronic pop and an earthier singer-songwriter feel.

Here are five of the Gag Order lines that cut the deepest.

Song: "Something to Believe In"

"You never know that you need something to believe in," Kesha sings in rounds on this dramatic, slow-burning album opener, channeling Imogen Heap and BANKS. The singer wallows in the lyrics, searching for some sense of balance — or justice.

Key line: "So used to abandoning myself/I can't believe I'm still alive."

Song: "Fine Line"

Kesha doesn't hide her anger on this track, a mournful song that finds her speak-singing over buzzing synth tones. She concludes the track with the lines, "There's a fine line between what's entertaining and what's just exploiting your pain/But hey, look at all the money you've made off me."

Key line: "Trying to balance is exhausting/This is where you f---ers pushed me/Don't be surprised if sh-- gets ugly/All the doctors and lawyers cut the tongue out of my mouth."

Song: "Only Love Can Save Us Now"

The album's fifth track is one of the most upbeat moments on Gag Order, featuring a cathartic, anthemic chorus. Still, it's clear that Kesha's carefree party persona is long gone.

Key line: "The bitch I was, she dead, her grave desecrated."

Song: "Too Far Gone"

Kesha wonders if her trauma and "wasted time" have changed her beyond recognition on this reflective ballad.

Key line: "Think I killed the part of me that I like/Too far gone and may never come back/Wish I never learned that nothing really lasts/I'll never be the same in a world that's gone mad."

Song: "Happy"

Kesha ruminates on her regrets and mistakes on the final track of the album, a guitar-driven ballad that finds her looking back on her younger innocence.

Key line: "There's so many things that I'd change, but I can't/There's so many things I said that I wish I left unsaid/Time is passing me by/Gotta just laugh so I don't die."