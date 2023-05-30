The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Kesha Is Ready to Burn Down the House with ‘The Gag Order Tour’

    "We gonna burn the house down bby," Kesha wrote while announcing 'The Gag Order Tour' for her fifth studio album

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A little over a week after releasing her fifth studio album Gag Order, Kesha has officially announced The Gag Order Tour.

    "Who's turning up?" the "Only Love Can Save Us Now" singer wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "We gonna burn the house down bby."

    The North American tour will stop in 20 cities this year, beginning in Dallas on October 15 and concluding in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium on November 18.

    Jake Wesley Rogers will join Kesha as her opening act.

    Read More
    Kesha
    Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA

    Gag Order, Kesha's latest album, is a moody and experimental record about learning to love yourself and move on from trauma, a marked shift from the party persona that initially sparked her rise to fame in 2010.

    The release comes amidst her ongoing legal troubles with producer Dr. Luke, who she sued for sexual, physical and emotional abuse in 2014 with the request for the judge to release her from her recording contract. Her case was dismissed in 2016, in part because the statute of limitations of some of the claims had expired.

    Luke countersued her for defamation, and the two head back to court on those charges this summer with Kesha's appeal. Though she no longer works directly with Luke, her music is still owned by Kemosabe Records, the label Luke founded.

    Though she didn't explicitly mention the case on the album, Kesha told Rolling Stone ahead of its release that "I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now." She added, "With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinized."

    Presale tickets for The Gag Order Tour are available Wednesday, with the general sale opening Friday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.