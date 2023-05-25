Kesha and Dr. Luke’s Defamation Trial Is Set to Begin in July

After eight long years, the defamation lawsuit between Dr. Luke and Kesha is finally heading to trial this summer in July.

At a remote pretrial hearing on Thursday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter confirmed a trial date of July 26 for the highly publicized case with jury selection slated for June 19.

At the hearing, Schecter told the attorneys, "I have no inclination to adjourn this trial. From my perspective, we are going forward." She continued, "July 26 is the start date, and it will be divided equally in terms of time, with a 50/50 split. I'm counting on you to stay on track."

Security was also addressed. "There will be security," the judge told the parties of the trial, which has been closely watched in the wake of other recent high-profile defamation cases connected to the #MeToo movement. "The court administrators are aware of this trial. It's on the court's mind. We will have security,"

For the remote hearing, both legal teams sent a joint letter to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schecter on May 3, which was obtained by The Messenger.

The parties reviewed trial-related logistics and discovery admissions over several issues, as well as the status of two appeals, to address during Thursday's conference.

Despite a lower court ruling in favor of Dr. Luke, Kesha launched an appeal with the New York Court of Appeals over two key matters. Firstly, the court's designation of Dr. Luke as a public figure — a critical factor in defamation cases due to the First Amendment's increased proof requirements. Secondly, the application of New York's newly-enacted anti-SLAPP law retroactively to their case.

These appeals remain unresolved. There's no definitive timeline for when the court will make its decision, but the judge still plans on going ahead with the trial.

After Kesha accused Dr. Luke of nearly a decade of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in a Los Angeles lawsuit, the producer countered with a defamation lawsuit in New York, alleging that the "Tik Tok" singer was smearing him with her allegations to negotiate a more favorable contract.

Throughout this saga, other prominent figures such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have found themselves entangled in the case. Dr. Luke subpoenaed Gaga in 2017 to testify regarding Kesha's allegations. Despite expressing support for victims of sexual assault, Gaga denied having any firsthand knowledge of the accusations.

Perry was drawn into the legal fray in 2018 when she testified that she had not been sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke.

The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 30. Meanwhile Kesha has recently released Gag Order, a new LP that reflects her current emotional state.